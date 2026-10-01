Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race

A foreign man in his 50s died after he was suspected of drowning while taking part in a swimming race off Peng Chau on Thursday (Oct 1).

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Police received a report at around 12.21pm that the man had fallen unconscious in the waters off Tung Wan Beach.

He was rescued and taken to Peng Chau Clinic before being airlifted to Eastern Hospital by the Government Flying Service.

Rescuers performed CPR using an automated chest compression device, but the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident occurred during the Peng Chau Challenge Open Water Swim Race, organised by Open Water Series Hong Kong.

The race featured 5.5km, 3.4km and 1.7km courses, with participants setting off at 9.15am and 10.45am, according to information posted online.