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NEWS

Private car with dual licence plates collides with light rail train in Yuen Long

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A private car with dual mainland and Hong Kong licence plates collided with a light rail train carrying passengers in Yuen Long on Thursday night, with one passenger reporting lower back pain.

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The accident occurred at 7.39pm at the junction of Castle Peak Road-Yuen Long section and Fung Cheung Road, near Transport Plaza. Images circulating online showed the white seven-seater private car stopped at a yellow box junction with minor damage to the right front bumper area.

The light rail train stopped on the tracks on Fung Cheung Road, with many passengers visible inside. MTR staff attended the scene, and traffic in the area was briefly disrupted, with buses, minibuses, taxis and private cars queuing at the junction.

A female light rail passenger reported discomfort in her lower back but remained conscious and refused hospital treatment after being checked by paramedics. The private car driver and the light rail driver were reportedly uninjured.

The collision point, the direction of travel and traffic light signals are still being investigated by police through CCTV, light rail operating records and witness accounts.

The Transport Department reminded drivers to follow traffic lights and road markings near light rail junctions, watch for the direction of light rail trains, and not enter track areas unless permitted by signals or signs.

traffic accident light rail Yuen Long

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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