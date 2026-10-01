Spectacular fireworks light up Victoria Harbour for National Day

The public enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display that celebrated the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, with more than 30,000 shells being discharged in an approximately 23-minute extravaganza over Victoria Harbour.

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Sponsored by Sun Life Hong Kong, several sequences of the eight-sequence show used distinctive colors and patterns to convey different messages, including those featuring layers of golden and red rings that symbolize hope, warmth and steadfast belief.

The 31,888 fireworks were launched from nine firing points comprising three barges and six smaller pontoons.

Some spectators and tourists have arrived at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront hours ahead of the National Day fireworks display.

To secure a spot, a visitor from Shenzhen arrived at the scene at around 3pm with bread and water supplies, saying that to view the fireworks at close range, it is worth waiting for five hours.

Police estimate on Monday that around 260,000 spectators will attend the fireworks.

Road closures have been in effect in the Tsim Sha Tsui area since this afternoon. Police have also taken crowd control measures at several MTR station exits and deployed additional personnel.