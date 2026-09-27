Man dies after being pulled unconscious from water off Hung Hom promenade following fireworks display

A man has died in hospital after being found floating in the sea off the Hung Hom promenade on Thursday evening, October 1, shortly after the conclusion of the National Day fireworks display.

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Emergency services received an urgent call around 9:00pm when onlookers spotted the victim struggling in the water opposite Kin Wan Street.First responders rescued the unconscious man from the water and brought him ashore. Paramedics equipped him with an automated chest compression device and wrapped him in a thermal blanket while performing CPR at the scene.

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors were unable to revive him, and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how the victim ended up in the sea. The identification of the deceased and the exact cause of death remain under investigation.