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PROPERTY

Sino Land's La Mirabelle II releases sales brochure on Tuesday, providing 1,284 units

PROPERTY
50 mins ago
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Victor Tin, right.
Victor Tin, right.

Sino Land (0083) has named phase 13A of LOHAS Park in Tseung Kwan O “La Mirabelle II” on Tuesday, bringing 1,284 units to the market and releasing its sales brochure.

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Jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066), the project will launch sales as early as this month.

The project offers one- to three-bedroom layouts, spanning from 303 to 1,314 square feet, with two-bedroom units accounting for 70 percent.

Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that pricing will reference the previous phase, adding that this phase is closer to the MTR station.

He added that the previous phase had sold 832 units so far, raking in HK$7.5 billion, with the average transaction price per sq ft at HK$17,354.

 

La Mirabelle IITseung Kwan OSino Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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