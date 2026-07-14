Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung

Police have launched an anti-burglary operation codenamed "MICROLLER" in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung to prevent village house break-ins, with officers conducting high-profile patrols across land, sea and air.

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The operation, which began on Sunday, involves multiple units including the Police Tactical Unit, East Kowloon Emergency Unit, police drone team, dog unit, marine police, and district officers.

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Officers are patrolling burglary black spots, searching remote hillside areas and potential hiding places, and setting up roadblocks on major roads at different times. Police drones are also being used for aerial surveillance.

Police urged residents to remain vigilant, ensure security facilities are functioning, avoid keeping valuables or large amounts of cash at home unnecessarily, and report any suspicious people immediately.