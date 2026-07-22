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PROPERTY

La Mirabelle II to tender sea-view three-bedroom units on Saturday

PROPERTY
52 mins ago
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Sino Land (0083) will release three-bedroom layouts named Maison Mirabelle at La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O for sale by tender this Saturday.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that these three-bedroom layouts range from 775 to 840 square feet and could enjoy the sea views.

Meanwhile, La Mirabelle I sold a 628-sq-ft, three-bedroom unit on Wednesday for over HK$12.2 million, or HK$19,441 per sq ft.

This project is jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).

 

La Mirabelle IITseung Kwan OSino LandMaison Mirabelle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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