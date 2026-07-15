La Mirabelle II releases first price list with discounted prices starting from HK$5.75m

Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O released its first price list for 257 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting from HK$5.75 million.

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The initial batch comprises 10 one-bedroom units and 247 two-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 347 to 554 square feet.

The discounted prices range between HK$5.75 million and HK$9.09 million, translating to a discounted price per sq ft of HK$14,826 to HK$16,809.

Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that this phase is priced 1.2 percent higher than the first phase.

This project is jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066)