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PROPERTY

La Mirabelle II releases first price list with discounted prices starting from HK$5.75m

PROPERTY
18 mins ago
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(From left) K. Wah Management Services Hong Kong properties development and leasing director Quinly Wan, Sino Land executive director Victor Tin, Kerry Properties director and general manager for Hong Kong Calvin Tong and China Merchants Land executive director Wong King-yuen.
(From left) K. Wah Management Services Hong Kong properties development and leasing director Quinly Wan, Sino Land executive director Victor Tin, Kerry Properties director and general manager for Hong Kong Calvin Tong and China Merchants Land executive director Wong King-yuen.

Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O released its first price list for 257 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting from HK$5.75 million.

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The initial batch comprises 10 one-bedroom units and 247 two-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 347 to 554 square feet. 

The discounted prices range between HK$5.75 million and HK$9.09 million, translating to a discounted price per sq ft of HK$14,826 to HK$16,809.

Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that this phase is priced 1.2 percent higher than the first phase.

This project is jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066)

 

La Mirabelle IITseung Kwan OSino Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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