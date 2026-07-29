La Mirabelle II may release more units following second round sales 

Sino Land (0083) considers releasing additional units at La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O, following its second round of sales that will launch on Thursday.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that the project has sold 955 units to date, raking in HK$8.3 billion.

A total of 135 units will be offered via price list in this second round, with discounted price per square foot starting at HK$14,826.

The batch consists of one- and two-bedroom layouts, with two-bedroom units accounting for more than 85 percent of the offering.

This project is jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).



