La Mirabelle II releases price list for 129 units 

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O released the latest price list on Monday, offering 129 units with discounted prices starting at HK$5.89 million.

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The batch comprises 27 one-bedroom and 102 two-bedroom units, spanning from 347 to 555 square feet.

The discounted prices range from HK$5.89 million to HK$9.4 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$15,822 to HK$18,967.

Meanwhile, the developer has uploaded a sales arrangement to put 283 units up for sale this Friday, including 148 units offered via a price list and 135 units through tender.

The La Mirabelle series has sold 90 units in August, raking in over HK$730 million. The cumulative sales reached 1,071 units, cashing in HK$9.3 billion in total.

This project is jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).