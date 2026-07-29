2 men arrested in Tseung Kwan O after cannabis found in car

Two men were arrested in Tseung Kwan O in the early hours of Monday after police found suspected cannabis oil and cannabis buds in their vehicle during a patrol, authorities said.

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Officers from the East Kowloon traffic unit spotted a suspicious private car near Caritas Bianchi College of Careers on Chui Ling Lane around midnight and stopped it. The driver appeared nervous during the stop.

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A search of the vehicle uncovered a small quantity of suspected cannabis oil and cannabis buds in the glove compartment and on the passenger-side door, along with about HK$10,000 in cash.

Both the driver and passenger, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested. Police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of drugs. A sniffer dog was deployed to search for further items.