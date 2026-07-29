2 men arrested in Tseung Kwan O after cannabis found in car

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La Mirabelle II may release more units following second round sales
29-07-2026 16:04 HKT
La Mirabelle II to tender sea-view three-bedroom units on Saturday
22-07-2026 20:48 HKT
La Mirabelle II to launch show flat before weekend registration opens
16-07-2026 14:37 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Man arrested in Kwun Tong drug raid, HK$4,000 cannabis products seized
09-07-2026 04:48 HKT
Elderly man, 70, arrested in Lam Tin with $8,000 cocaine
10-06-2026 04:43 HKT