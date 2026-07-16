La Mirabelle II to launch show flat before weekend registration opens 

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O is scheduled to begin receiving registrations this Saturday, with the sales arrangements expected to be uploaded as early as next week.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that the show flat will open to the public for viewing on Friday, adding that the developer may launch a new price list depending on the market response.

This project is jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).