La Mirabelle II sells three units for over HK$21m on Thursday

Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O sold three units on Thursday for over HK$21.24 million, with a bulk buyer snapping up two flats.

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The bulk investor bought two 445-square-foot flats for HK$7.2 million and HK$7.17 million, or HK$16,198 and HK$16,123 per sq ft respectively.

The La Mirabelle series has sold 1,007 units so far, raking in over HK$8.7 billion.

This project is jointly developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).





