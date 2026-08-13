La Mirabelle II sells three units for over HK$21m on Thursday

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Sino's La Mirabelle tops 1,000 unit sales for over HK$8.7b
11-08-2026 19:28 HKT
2 men arrested in Tseung Kwan O after cannabis found in car
03-08-2026 04:28 HKT
La Mirabelle II may release more units following second round sales
29-07-2026 16:04 HKT
La Mirabelle II to tender sea-view three-bedroom units on Saturday
22-07-2026 20:48 HKT
La Mirabelle II to launch show flat before weekend registration opens
16-07-2026 14:37 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT