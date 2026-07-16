Laser pointer targeting dogs from Tseung Kwan O high-rise sparks pet owner panic

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La Mirabelle II to launch show flat before weekend registration opens
16-07-2026 14:37 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches price list for 128 units on Tuesday
02-06-2026 19:55 HKT
Tseung Kwan O landfill solar farm begins operation for carbon neutrailty
28-05-2026 18:07 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells four units for nearly HK$39 mln
27-05-2026 20:12 HKT
Phase 1 of La Mirabelle sells 5 units for $60 million
18-05-2026 22:09 HKT
La Mirabelle sells four untis for $53.83 million on Friday
08-05-2026 22:58 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT