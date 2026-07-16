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NEWS

Laser pointer targeting dogs from Tseung Kwan O high-rise sparks pet owner panic

NEWS
13 mins ago
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A Tseung Kwan O resident has been accused of shining a laser pointer from a high-rise flat into a nearby park, targeting dogs and alarming pet owners, with police investigating the incident as a nuisance complaint.

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A pet owner posted on social media on Saturday, warning residents to be careful when walking near the park outside Ocean Wings on Tong Chun Street. The video showed a red dot following his dog before the camera panned to a high-floor unit where a flashing red light was visible.

Neighbours said the same resident had been seen shining a laser at dogs on multiple occasions, with one saying: "At 8pm on Saturday, I looked up and saw someone on the 10th floor using a laser gun."

Other residents expressed concern about the safety risks, with some calling it a "highly dangerous weapon" that could cause eye damage. One urged action, saying: "If we don't stop them, more people will copy this behaviour."

Police received a report around 8pm on Sunday and are investigating the case as a nuisance complaint. No arrests have been made.

Tseung Kwan O laser pointer public safety

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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