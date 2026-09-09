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Hong Kong Bar Association and CUHK LAW host joint symposium on jury trials

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Bar Association and the Faculty of Law at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) co-hosted a symposium exploring the pivotal role of jury trials in maintaining public trust within the criminal justice system.

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Addressing at the event, HKBA chairman Jose Maurellet emphasized that the jury system—deeply rooted in common law and protected under the Basic Law—is fundamental to a mature legal order.

"The judge is master of the law; the jury represents the community’s presence in the findings of fact; neither is diminished by the other," Maurellet said.

HKBA chairman Jose Maurellet
HKBA chairman Jose Maurellet

Citing findings from the New Zealand Law Commission, Maurellet highlighted the importance of both actual and perceived impartiality, noting, "Perception is not the enemy of justice. Quite the contrary."

He also referenced long-standing public opinion data from England and Wales showing overwhelming public support for jury trials, with over 84 percent of respondents in one survey expressing trust in juries to deliver correct verdicts.

The symposium, chaired by CUHK Faculty of Law honorary visiting professor Jeremy Dein, brought together a global lineup of legal experts and academics both in person and virtually.

The HKBA expressed its gratitude to CUHK LAW for partnering to organize the event and fostering constructive dialogue on the administration of justice.

HKBAJose MaurelletCUHKsymposium

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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