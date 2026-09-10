logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CUHK researchers uncover how stomach bacterium safely handles toxic nickel

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have uncovered how Helicobacter pylori safely handles toxic nickel ions while surviving in the stomach’s highly acidic environment, potentially opening a new avenue for non-antibiotic treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

H. pylori is a bacterium that is a major cause of peptic ulcers and an important risk factor for gastric cancer.

A team led by Wong Kam-bo, professor at CUHK’s School of Life Sciences, revealed the molecular mechanism by which the bacterium transfers nickel between two key chaperone proteins without allowing the metal to accumulate at toxic levels.

To colonize the stomach, H. pylori relies on an enzyme called urease, which breaks down urea into ammonia and helps neutralize gastric acid.

However, urease requires nickel ions to function, while free nickel can be toxic to the bacterium. H. pylori must therefore transport the metal in a tightly controlled manner to activate the enzyme without damaging its own cells.

The researchers identified how two specialized proteins, UreE and UreG, work together during this process.

Using X-ray crystallography and biochemical analysis, the team determined the structures of the proteins while they were bound together and mapped the nickel-transfer process at the atomic level.

The study also found that guanosine triphosphate, or GTP, an energy-carrying molecule, plays an essential role in controlling the transfer.

When GTP binds to UreG, the protein changes shape, bringing its nickel-binding site into alignment with that of UreE and allowing the metal ion to pass from one protein to the other.

After receiving the nickel, UreG undergoes another structural change and separates from the complex before delivering the metal to urease.

The process enables H. pylori to supply nickel to the enzyme it needs for survival while minimizing the risk of toxic metal leakage inside the bacterium.

The findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Current treatment for H. pylori infection relies largely on combinations of antibiotics and acid-suppressing drugs, but rising antibiotic resistance has made some infections increasingly difficult to eradicate.

By identifying a molecular step that is critical to the bacterium’s ability to activate urease, the CUHK study points to a possible new target for drug development.

Future treatments could potentially be designed to disrupt the transfer of nickel between UreE and UreG. Without an adequate supply of nickel, urease would be unable to function properly, potentially making H. pylori less able to withstand the stomach’s acidic conditions.

Such an approach could provide a basis for developing therapies that do not rely solely on conventional antibiotics, although further research would be needed to determine whether the mechanism can be safely and effectively targeted in patients.

CUHKHelicobacter pylori

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong Bar Association and CUHK LAW host joint symposium on jury trials
NEWS
19 hours ago
CUHK kicks off new academic year with flag-raising ceremony
EDUCATION
07-09-2026 21:13 HKT
logo
CUHK Vice-Chancellor and President Dennis Lo Yuk-ming
CUHK ramps up attraction of global talent under new five-year plan
PEOPLE
01-09-2026 07:00 HKT
Kwan Mei-po has been awarded the Lauréat d’Honneur. (CUHK)
CUHK scholar Kwan Mei-po makes history with top global geography prize
EDUCATION
23-08-2026 14:07 HKT
HKU's automatic robot (left) and CUHK's automatic robot (right)
Robocon returns with a Kung Fu twist on home soil
NEWS
20-08-2026 06:00 HKT
CUHK unveils five-year plan to drive innovation and align with national goals
NEWS
06-08-2026 13:56 HKT
CUHK plans 10th college and expansion near Pak Shek Kok Station
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:51 HKT
Pak Shek Kok Station project heads to District Council with 2033 target intact: sources
NEWS
09-07-2026 16:07 HKT
James Tong (left) Sammy Wong
Conglomerate executives praise CUHK graduates skills after QS rankings' employer reputation metric surge
NEWS
06-07-2026 08:00 HKT
Legendary donor Lee Hon-ching remembered in special CUHK art showcase
ARTS & CULTURE
02-07-2026 20:20 HKT
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
14 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.