CUHK kicks off new academic year with flag-raising ceremony

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) officially marked the start of its new academic year on Monday with a solemn morning flag-raising ceremony, followed by the Inauguration Ceremony for Undergraduates.

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The events come at a high-water mark for the institution, following its recent ascent to 18th place in the QS World University Rankings and the launch of its new strategic five-year plan.

More than 130 guests attended the flag-raising ceremony, including Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen; Deputy Director-General of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR Wan Ning; honorary professor in CUHK’s Faculty of Social Science Jasper Tsang Yok-sing; vice-chairman of the CUHK Council Norman Chan Tak-lam; CUHK vice-chancellor and president Dennis Lo Yuk-ming; as well as some lawmakers and University Council members.

The flags were raised by the CUHK Flag-guard Team, debuting new student-designed uniforms in the university's signature purple and gold—symbolizing devotion, loyalty, perseverance, and resolution.

Following the flag raising, CUHK held a recognition ceremony where officials presented 18 Appointment Certificates, five Certificates of Appreciation, and the “Best CUHK Flag-guard Team Member Award 2025-2026” to a standout student guard. Awards were also handed out for the uniform design competition, whose winning entries were refined with input from Lo to reflect the team’s professionalism and dedication.

Lo also welcomed the incoming undergraduate class, encouraging them to view CUHK as their second home.

In his address at the Inauguration Ceremony for Undergraduates, he focused on the rapid rise of AI and urged students to balance technical skill with sound moral judgment and honesty. As routine tasks become increasingly automated, he noted, uniquely human traits—such as empathy, critical reasoning, and integrity—will grow even more vital.

He cited the university motto, “Through Learning and Temperance to Virtue,” as a timeless compass for the modern technological age, reminding students that true impact often starts small.