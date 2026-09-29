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NEWS

Night Recap - September 29, 2026

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

John Lee calls on media to uphold truth and champion stories of nation and HK

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has urged the media sector to defend truth, uphold professional ethics, and serve as effective storytellers for mainland China and Hong Kong on the global stage.

Police logs 1,503 iPhone 18 card fraud reports worth over $30m, all transactions canceled

Hong Kong police have received 1,503 reports of unauthorized credit card purchases involving Apple’s new iPhone 18, totaling more than HK$30 million, Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming said.

McJoy spreads as mainland visitor dishes out $10,000 fast-food feast

A mainland tourist turned her HK$10,000 in McDonald's vouchers into free meals for strangers across Hong Kong, just a day before her departure.

Transport Department urges taxi drivers to uphold service standards ahead of Golden Week

The Transport Department has called on taxi drivers to maintain professional service and refrain from illegal practices such as refusing hires, taking circuitous routes and overcharging ahead of the expected influx of visitors during National Day Golden Week. 

Retired healthcare worker denies being 'union puppet' in nursing employment row

A retired Hong Kong healthcare worker has strongly rejected claims by an Executive Council member that a public complaint about the employment market for local nursing graduates was orchestrated by union actors.

Business Today

China offers low-cost funding for government-affiliated firms to settle overdue payments: Bloomberg

China has begun to provide cheap capital for local government-affiliated firms to settle their overdue payments, a move to improve the corporate balance sheets, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Anthropic is making a massive bet that AI will transform the global economy more profoundly than industrialization, electricity and the internet, according to its IPO prospectus seen by Reuters.

Fewer than 1pc of HSCI large‑cap directors have AI‑related expertise: Grant Thornton

Fewer than one percent of directors possess dedicated information technology, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity expertise, among 100 large-cap Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) companies, Grant Thornton reported on Tuesday.

HK retail banks' pre-tax operating profit jumps 20 percent in first half

Hong Kong’s retail banks posted a 20.4 percent pre-tax operating profit in the first half of 2026, while the bad loan ratio dipped, data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed on Tuesday.

Chinese PCB maker Dongshan Precision to raise up to US$3b from HK IPO: Bloomberg

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing, one of the largest printed circuit board makers in China, is seeking to raise up to US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. 

World/China

Four dead in Bangkok floods as Thailand toll rises to 23: ministry

Four people have died in Bangkok after heavy rains caused widespread flooding, the government said Tuesday, as the toll from floods across Thailand since mid-September rose to 23.

Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks

US President Donald Trump said he has offered Iran nothing to end the war, rejecting media reports that cited US officials saying he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen funds for "concrete" steps regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

North Korean DMZ landmine blasts 'violation of armistice': Seoul

The blasts that wounded three South Korean soldiers last week were apparently caused by North Korean mines, Seoul said Tuesday, accusing Pyongyang of an armistice violation and warning of "corresponding measures".

AI bosses head to White House as safety pressure builds

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson will convene leading artificial intelligence executives at the White House on Tuesday amid calls from Congress for stronger industry oversight.

Japan finance minister tells Bessent PM Takaichi is not a reflationist

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday she made it clear to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a phone call last week that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is not a reflationist.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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