HKTB brings spooky street parties, cosplay craze to first-ever month-long Halloween celebration

Hong Kong Tourism Board is scaling up this year’s spooktacular festivities by partnering with major industry players to launch the first-ever “Hong Kong Halloween Month,” a citywide celebration that turns multiple popular tourist spots into one sprawling cosplay‑themed street party destination.

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Executive director Anthony Lau Chun-hon said the board has upgraded past single-day or localized promotions into a month-long event aimed at making Hong Kong the premier Halloween destination in the region.

“We will bring the festival atmosphere to key tourism hotspots through Hong Kong-style cosplay Halloween parties, large-scale themed installations, and special offers across the city,” he said. “Together, we aim to deliver Hong Kong’s, or even the region’s, biggest Halloween celebration, showcasing a truly only-in-Hong Kong experience.”

Beyond theme park staples — Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s “Disney Halloween Time” and Ocean Park’s “Halloween Fest” — the board has teamed up with Hongkong Land, Kai Tak Sports Park, Lan Kwai Fong Association, Langham Place, and Sino Group to stage the city’s largest cross-district cosplay party across three consecutive Saturdays from October 17 under the theme “Make the Streets Your Runway.”

In Central, a heritage-infused street festival will be held at Chater Road, featuring a wellness experience day with pickleball, an outdoor music party and a family carnival, followed by a Halloween-night cosplay party. Statue Square Gardens will host illuminated art installations including giant eyeball displays, a mysterious gateway and a haunted jail photo spot.

Lan Kwai Fong will host “Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash,” with three themed evenings: “Monster DJ Night,” “Wizard Block Party,” and “Monsters Night”. Visitors can explore iconic alleyways for interactive cosplay, live street broadcasts, photo spots, DJ sets and special dining offers.

At Kai Tak Sports Park, local pop culture will be highlighted through Canton-pop DJ sets, street dance and 3D photo spots by Hong Kong comic artists, alongside a themed marketplace. Family-friendly activities and a dedicated pet zone will welcome revelers of all ages and their furry companions. On Halloween day, trick-or-treat trails and treasure hunts will transform Kai Tak Mall and Dining Cove into an interactive waterfront carnival.

In Mong Kok, Langham Place will stage its largest-ever Halloween fest, featuring artist DANSIN’s giant “Haunted MiniBus” installation modeled on a red minibus, alongside performances by world-champion cosplayers. Tsim Sha Tsui East will host weekly waterfront themes, ranging from anime-inspired dress-ups to film-character parties, culminating in a grand finale gala. West Kowloon Cultural District, Tai Kwun and other locations will also feature large-scale Halloween-themed installations.

Festively dressed revelers can enjoy free Citybus and tram night rides on October 17, 24 and 31. The board said open-top sightseeing buses with Halloween themes will connect key hotspots across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, while two decorated party trams will travel between Causeway Bay and Sheung Wan.