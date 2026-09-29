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NEWS

CUHK professor apologizes over ‘marry rich’ remarks

NEWS
55 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

Terence Chuang Tai-leung, associate professor in the Department of Economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and associate head of New Asia College, has apologized for remarks suggesting women with good grades would ultimately need to “hook a rich husband.”

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Chuang issued an apology on social media Tuesday (Sep 29), saying his remarks at a New Asia College seminar last Tuesday had caused public backlash and offended some people.

He said he respects women and agrees that men and women should have equal status and abilities in society, as well as equal access to education and opportunities.

Chuang acknowledged that he had not carefully considered whether his choice of words or the setting was appropriate.

He apologized for any misunderstanding or unease caused by his remarks.

“University is a place for learning and growth,” he said, adding that he would learn from the experience and strive to improve.

He again apologized to students and members of the public affected by his remarks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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