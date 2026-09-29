HKTDC presents four autumn tech fairs with cutting-edge solutions from Oct 13

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host four major innovation and technology exhibitions next month, putting electronics, components, and smart lighting in the spotlight.

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The events include the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia (eAsia), the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo.

The four events are expected to draw roughly 6,200 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, showcasing technologies across consumer electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, emerging industries, smart lighting, and smart city applications.

Autumn Electronics Fair—where AI meets robotics

Returning for its 46th edition, the Autumn Electronics Fair will run from October 13 to 16, highlighting the convergence of AI and robotics.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, HKTDC Associate Executive Director Silas Chu Yiu-cheong said the fairs would feature several new elements, including a Future Industries Zone at the Autumn Electronics Fair to connect companies with funding, talent, technology and international markets.

The zone will center on five core pillars: Future Computing, Future Manufacturing, Future Marine and Quantum Technologies, Future Microelectronics, and Future Wellness.

A key highlight will be the unveil of the Top 100 Future Industries Pioneer List, which aims to spotlight innovative products and solutions with high commercial potential.

The fair will also feature a start-up pitching competition and thematic forums on technology talent development and industry application matching.

Chu added that a dedicated GoGlobal Connect Zone will provide advisory services to assist mainland Chinese enterprises in leveraging Hong Kong as a strategic springboard for global expansion.

Visitors will see more than 120 robots across four scenarios, including commercial and services, industrial and logistics, entertainment and social, and healthcare and rehabilitation.

Interactive attractions will include a robot soccer showcase, a Robot Dance Battle, a Coffee and Popcorn Station operated by robotic servers, and dedicated photo opportunities.

The fair will also feature displays dedicated to smart wellness and NEXTEntertainment, presenting screenless health-tracking bands and AR/VR entertainment systems, alongside a RISE Avenue zone convening more than 120 emerging enterprises.

electronicAsia–a bridge to the supply chain

Held concurrently with the Autumn Electronics Fair, electronicAsia will assemble suppliers specializing in semiconductors, sensors, electronic components, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

The exhibition aims to illustrate how the electronics supply chain is evolving to support surging demand from AI development and digital transformation, providing buyers and vendors with an integrated sourcing and technological exchange platform.

Twin lighting fair—new solar and storage solutions

The two lighting exhibitions will focus on industry trends in smart technology integration, sustainability, design aesthetics, and specialized lighting systems under the theme "Beyond Illumination."

Scheduled for October 26 to 29 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will explore smart city lighting trends across three zones: Smart Pole and Solution; Outdoor, Industrial, and Technical Lighting; and Landscape and Architectural Lighting.

Visitors will see newly introduced photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions to help cities improve energy efficiency, alongside lighting applications for smart city development, industrial environments, professional settings, landscape projects and architectural illumination.

The Autumn Lighting Fair, from October 27 to 30 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre, will feature a Hall of Connected Lighting that brings together 60 brands and a new LED Display Solutions zone showing video walls and flexible displays, alongside a café lighting demonstration and racing simulator.

Free shuttle buses will run between the two venues, and more than 200 buyer groups from 70 countries and regions have been organized to help the industry tap global markets.

All four exhibitions will implement the HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, combining in-person events with online engagement. Exhibitors and buyers can utilize the Click2Match intelligent business-matching platform to network, source products, and conduct negotiations remotely.

Online sourcing for the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia will be open from October 6 to 23, while digital platforms for the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will run from October 19 to November 6.