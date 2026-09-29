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NEWS

Impactathon by Sino Group and SVhk fosters innovative solutions for community well-being

NEWS
33 mins ago
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An initiative connecting technology start-ups with community organizations has been launched to address the evolving needs of residents in the developing Northern Metropolis.

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The ‘SVhk-Sino Impactathon,' a collaboration between Sino Group’s Sino Inno Lab and The Spark and Social Ventures Hong Kong (SVhk), brought together innovators, universities, and local residents to co-create technology-based solutions for everyday challenges. The project received support from the government’s Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office (NMCO) and over 50 partners, engaging more than 1,000 residents and stakeholders.

Turning ideas into community solutions

Unlike traditional start-up competitions, the five-month program focused on helping innovators understand the communities they aim to serve. 

Participating teams worked directly with seven community partners and residents to gain firsthand insights into local needs, including elderly well-being, youth development, and social inclusion.

Start-ups applied technologies such as artificial intelligence, geographic information systems, and biotechnology to address issues ranging from fall-risk prevention for older adults to youth learning and family wellness. 

The program also attracted participants from seven other Asian cities, with three regional teams travelling to Hong Kong for the finals.

Promising solutions awarded

An award ceremony was held at One North in Yuen Long, where 11 teams presented their pilot projects. A total of HK$200,000 in seed funding was awarded to support the further development of the most promising solutions.

The Grand Prize and Most Innovative Award went to GOFA for its AI-powered health risk assessment technology. Mapcraft received the Most Community-Driven Award, while the Singapore-based start-up N&E Innovations was recognized with the Most Scalable Builder Award. 

Residents from the Northern Metropolis were invited to the event to experience the projects and provide direct feedback through interactive workshops and demonstrations.

A government representative from the NMCO, Ronald Cheng, noted that such innovative thinking and cross-sector collaboration are essential for the future development of the Northern Metropolis.

Francis Ngai, the founder and CEO of SVhk, explained that building community infrastructure is just as important as physical development. He said the initiative helps build the community’s capacity to identify and address challenges together.

David Ng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sino Group, added that the true value of innovation lies in its ability to improve people's lives and expressed his gratitude to all partners for their support in exploring practical solutions for community well-being.

+3

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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