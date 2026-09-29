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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK track cycling trio captures bronze in Asian Games men's team sprint

NEWS
6 mins ago
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Hong Kong opened its track cycling campaign at the Asian Games in triumphant fashion as the men's sprint squad clinched a bronze medal in the team sprint event, edging out regional rivals Malaysia in a thrilling podium playoff.

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The competition commenced at the velodrome with eight squads battling for position in the qualification phase.

The Hong Kong delegation established solid ground early on, clocking 44.399 seconds to finish fourth among the field and secure their place in the knockout bracket.

In the opening head-to-head round, Mok, To, and Yung went wheel-to-wheel against a formidable South Korean squad. 

The Hong Kong riders executed sharp changeovers and crossed the finish line in 44.116 seconds, narrowly edging out South Korea by just 0.25 seconds in a razor-thin contest to earn a coveted place in the bronze-medal showdown.

Facing Malaysia in the battle for third place, the Hong Kong sprinters elevated their performance to an even higher gear. 

Delivering flawless coordination as each lead rider pulled off after driving the pace, the trio clocked 43.507 seconds for the three-lap contest.

Their finishing mark outpaced the Malaysian riders by more than 0.8 seconds, ensuring a clear and dominant victory to seal third place. 

Meanwhile, China captured the gold medal after overcoming host nation Japan in the championship final.

In recognition of their historic podium finish, the cycling trio will receive a collective cash reward of HK$500,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

Administered in partnership with the Hong Kong Sports Institute, the scheme offers cash rewards to local athletes who achieve top-three finishes in individual and team disciplines at major international sports meets, acknowledging their dedication while promoting the sustainable development of elite sports across the territory.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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