Driver arrested after drugs found in car following Ho Man Tin crash

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of drug possession after police found approximately 10 e-cigarette pods suspected of containing drugs in his vehicle and on his person following a traffic accident in Ho Man Tin.

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The driver, surnamed Leung, was traveling in a sedan along Fat Kwong Street toward Hung Hom at approximately 10:00 a.m. when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a railing at the junction with Chung Hau Street, local police said.

Officers responding to the scene discovered the e-cigarette pods—suspected to contain etomidate—along with a small quantity of suspected ketamine, a small quantity of suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and on the driver, authorities said.

Leung was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and is being detained for questioning, police added.

The total market value of the seized substances has yet to be determined.

The case is currently being investigated by the Kowloon City District Crime Investigation Team 8.