InnoCarnival 2026 to showcase local universities' aerospace breakthroughs

InnoCarnival 2026, which kicks off on October 24, will feature a dedicated aerospace zone showcasing research by local universities and their contributions to space missions, with organizers hoping to inspire more young people to pursue careers in science and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Commissioner for Innovation and Technology Ivan Lee Kwok-bun said at a media preview on Monday that Lai Ka-ying’s participation in the national space program as Hong Kong’s first payload specialist showed that opportunities in space exploration were within reach of the city’s younger generation.

The preview showcased research and development projects from several participating teams, with representatives introducing their concepts, development processes, functions and potential applications.

Among them is MUSICO, a greenhouse gas monitoring instrument developed by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and operated by Lai aboard the Tiangong space station.

The Hong Kong Productivity Council also presented its Autonomous Air-ground Cooperative Tunnel Inspector, while students from Po Leung Kuk Celine Ho Yam Tong College introduced Hydroguard, an artificial intelligence-powered platform for monitoring water quality.

The nine-day carnival will be held at Hong Kong Science Park, featuring exhibition booths highlighting local innovation and technology achievements, including a number of interactive displays and games.

Around 150 workshops and more than 10 webinars will also be held on topics ranging from aerospace technology to artificial intelligence.

Admission and activities are free, although some programs require advance registration. Registration will open at 10.30am on October 6, with places allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Details are available on the InnoCarnival website (innocarnival.hk).

Free shuttle bus services will operate during the carnival between Hong Kong Science Park and several locations, including MTR University, Tai Wai, Kowloon Tong and Admiralty stations. New shuttle routes will also serve Yuen Long and Tseung Kwan O stations.