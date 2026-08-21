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AI takes center stage at Hong Kong computer festival amid rising hardware costs

NEWS
6 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2026 kicked off its four-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday, drawing large crowds with a focus on artificial intelligence and a variety of cash coupon schemes designed to boost retail sales. 

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While many attendees were eager to explore the latest technology and hunt for bargains, some expressed that the rising cost of computer hardware has offset many of the available discounts.

Shoppers weigh deals as students seek inspiration

One long-time attendee, surnamed Lau, who arrived early to beat the rush, said he felt the first day was quite busy. 

He purchased a new laptop, noting that while the price was only a few hundred dollars cheaper than in regular stores, the deal was sweetened by over a thousand dollars' worth of free accessories, including a backpack and a thermal flask. 

He felt the purchase was worthwhile if the bundled items were useful to him. However, drawing from his years of experience at the festival, he remarked that despite the promotions, the underlying prices of computer components have risen significantly in recent years, making computers feel more expensive overall.

Another visitor, a student named Cyrus, came to the festival mainly to soak in the atmosphere and gather information. He observed that the venue was already crowded when he arrived around 10.30am. 

Cyrus said he was primarily there to look around and was taking a wait-and-see approach before making any purchases, despite the numerous offers. 

He explained that his school is currently working on an AI-related project, and he was advised to visit the festival's dedicated AI zone to experience the latest technologies firsthand.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po

Official calls for embracing technology to boost competitiveness

In his opening speech, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po remarked that the festival has long been a showcase for the latest tech products and innovative solutions, reflecting how technology has profoundly changed daily life and work. 

He hoped that beyond just shopping, visitors would take the time to experience the newest AI applications to understand their potential and prepare for the future.

Chan emphasized the government's strong commitment to AI development, noting the establishment of the "AI+ and Industrial Development Strategy Committee." 

He stated that the administration aims to promote the integration of AI across all industries and make it accessible for citizens of all ages and backgrounds to learn and utilize. 

He suggested that the best way to navigate the AI wave is to deepen one's understanding, continuously learn, and use AI tools effectively, which can enhance personal capabilities and competitiveness and create new career opportunities.

Reggie Wong
Reggie Wong

Organizers push AI theme and spending incentives

Reggie Wong, Chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Computer Industry, explained that this year's theme, "AI Connect: Let's link the Future!", was chosen to align with the government's "AI for All" training initiative. 

He expressed his hope that the festival would serve as a platform to help the public and small-to-medium-sized enterprises move from AI concepts to practical application.

Wong described the event as a grand affair that combines innovation, cutting-edge technology, science education, entertainment, and shopping. 

He added that this year's festival breaks from tradition by incorporating cross-disciplinary elements, such as science popularization activities for young people and elements of fan-based entertainment culture. 

To stimulate on-site spending, organizers are once again offering a HK$3 million cash coupon program and have introduced a new "Old Device to Cash Voucher - On-site UpGrade Scheme", allowing attendees to convert their old computers into vouchers for immediate use.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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