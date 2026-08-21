Tuen Mun police arrest 22, including 14 students, in youth crime crackdown

Police in the Tuen Mun district have arrested 22 individuals, 14 of whom are students, following a week-long operation aimed at combating and preventing youth crime. The crackdown involved targeted patrols of various hotspots within the district.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrested individuals, aged between 13 and 33, were involved in a range of serious offenses.

Police highlighted that criminals often exploit young people's desire to make "easy money," enticing them to commit crimes for rewards as low as a few hundred dollars. Of those arrested, 18 were between the ages of 13 and 20.

The alleged crimes include trafficking in dangerous drugs, criminal damage, and possession of offensive weapons, which police linked directly to the pursuit of quick cash.

Other offenses, attributed to a weaker sense of legal responsibility and impulsiveness among youths, included assault causing bodily harm, indecent assault, making off without payment, and driving without a license. Several arrests were also related to drug possession.

Among those detained were four adults, aged 21 to 33, who are suspected of supplying drugs to minors and inducing them to carry out illegal acts.

Six of the 22 arrested have been formally charged, while the remaining 16 have been released on bail and are required to report back to the police in mid-to-late September.

Police to increase patrols and educational efforts

The Chief Inspector of the Tuen Mun District Crime Squad stated that authorities will continue to take a proactive, intelligence-led approach to combat these criminal activities.

This includes increasing patrols in areas frequented by young people, such as arcades, bars, parks, and billiard halls, to prevent them from being influenced by negative elements.

Police will also monitor social media and other online platforms to counter recruitment efforts that lure youths into crime.

In addition to enforcement, the Tuen Mun district police are focusing heavily on education to prevent youth crime and reduce re-offending. The district's Assistant Police Community Relations Officer noted that their strategy relies on a multi-pronged approach.

Through the Police School Liaison Programme, officers maintain close contact with schools and parent-teacher associations to collaboratively organize talks on topics like anti-drug messaging, fraud prevention, and legal awareness.

As part of this effort, the police have signed a "Bicycle Safety Charter" with all secondary schools in the district to promote respect for traffic laws and enhance students' sense of legal responsibility.

Furthermore, the police are partnering with other community stakeholders, including the Education Bureau, to publish resources like the "Youth Crime Prevention Booklet."

This guide is distributed to all primary and secondary schools in the district to help educators understand current youth crime trends and implement more effective preventive education.

Tuen Mun police arrest 22, including 14 students, in youth crime crackdown

Police in the Tuen Mun district have arrested 22 individuals, 14 of whom are students, following a week-long operation aimed at combating and preventing youth crime. The crackdown involved targeted patrols of various hotspots within the district.

The arrested individuals, aged between 13 and 33, were involved in a range of serious offenses.

Police highlighted that criminals often exploit young people's desire to make "easy money," enticing them to commit crimes for rewards as low as a few hundred dollars. Of those arrested, 18 were between the ages of 13 and 20.

The alleged crimes include trafficking in dangerous drugs, criminal damage, and possession of offensive weapons, which police linked directly to the pursuit of quick cash.

Other offenses, attributed to a weaker sense of legal responsibility and impulsiveness among youths, included assault causing bodily harm, indecent assault, making off without payment, and driving without a license. Several arrests were also related to drug possession.

Among those detained were four adults, aged 21 to 33, who are suspected of supplying drugs to minors and inducing them to carry out illegal acts.

Six of the 22 arrested have been formally charged, while the remaining 16 have been released on bail and are required to report back to the police in mid-to-late September.

Police to increase patrols and educational efforts

The Chief Inspector of the Tuen Mun District Crime Squad stated that authorities will continue to take a proactive, intelligence-led approach to combat these criminal activities.

This includes increasing patrols in areas frequented by young people, such as arcades, bars, parks, and billiard halls, to prevent them from being influenced by negative elements.

Police will also monitor social media and other online platforms to counter recruitment efforts that lure youths into crime.

In addition to enforcement, the Tuen Mun district police are focusing heavily on education to prevent youth crime and reduce re-offending. The district's Assistant Police Community Relations Officer noted that their strategy relies on a multi-pronged approach.

Through the Police School Liaison Programme, officers maintain close contact with schools and parent-teacher associations to collaboratively organize talks on topics like anti-drug messaging, fraud prevention, and legal awareness.

As part of this effort, the police have signed a "Bicycle Safety Charter" with all secondary schools in the district to promote respect for traffic laws and enhance students' sense of legal responsibility.

Furthermore, the police are partnering with other community stakeholders, including the Education Bureau, to publish resources like the "Youth Crime Prevention Booklet."

This guide is distributed to all primary and secondary schools in the district to help educators understand current youth crime trends and implement more effective preventive education.