John Lee says Alliance deliberately sowed hatred against central authorities

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had for years deliberately sought to foster hatred toward the Chinese Communist Party and the central government, after the group and two of its former leaders were convicted of inciting subversion on Friday.

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The High Court found the Alliance, former chairman Lee Cheuk-yan and former vice-chairwoman Tonyee Chow Hang-tung guilty of inciting others to subvert state power under the National Security Law. Former vice-chairman Albert Ho Chun-yan had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The case was adjourned to Aug 28 for mitigation.

The Hong Kong government welcomed the verdict.

John Lee said the Alliance had deliberately planted “seeds of hatred” against the Communist Party and central authorities in Hong Kong society over a prolonged period and used different means to stir public resentment and hatred, with the aim of inciting people to subvert state power.

He said the defendants’ conduct had long endangered national security and that “their conspiracy is plain for all to see and must be punished.”

Lee described inciting subversion as an extremely serious offense and said the SAR government had a duty to safeguard national security by preventing, suppressing and punishing acts and activities that endangered it.

He added that the case demonstrated that regardless of how offenders sought to reframe their actions or arguments, the government would strictly enforce the law whenever national security offenses were involved.

Separately, a government spokesman accused overseas forces of attempting to smear the Judiciary, Department of Justice and law enforcement agencies during the trial through political pressure and misleading statements.

The spokesman said such actions sought to interfere with a fair trial and made unfounded attacks on Hong Kong’s protection of rights and freedoms and its national security work, describing them as an attempt to undermine the rule of law.

The government maintained that the court reached its decision strictly on the basis of law and evidence, without political considerations or external interference.

It also reiterated that safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is a fundamental principle of “one country, two systems,” and said authorities would continue to prevent, suppress and punish activities endangering national security in accordance with the law.

