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NEWS

Animal lover Jojo remembered for a life dedicated to saving stray dogs

NEWS
25 mins ago
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A 33-year-old animal welfare advocate known affectionately as Jojo, has left behind a legacy defined by her boundless compassion for abandoned animals following her tragic passing in Ta Kwu Ling.

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Deeply committed to her lifelong passion, Jojo turned her love for dogs into her life's work as the founder and operator of a local dog hotel and canine training center.

A passionate life spent serving the local rescue community

Jojo’s daily life revolved around animal welfare. Beyond caring for her own beloved dog, she devoted countless hours to volunteering for local rescue groups and aiding homeless strays. 

Whenever animal rescue organizations faced overcrowding or needed emergency housing, Jojo generously opened the doors of her dog hotel, offering free temporary shelter to animals in transition.

Those who knew her closely described her life as one driven by selflessness and empathy. 

A friend recalled that every conversation with Jojo centered on ways to improve the lives of strays, remembering her as a warm, kindhearted individual who never hesitated to step in whenever an animal needed help.

Friends and community honor her legacy as shelter leaves uncertain future

News of Jojo's passing has deeply saddened her circle of friends and the broader animal welfare community. 

Tributes online praised her beauty, big heart, and unwavering kindness toward vulnerable animals.

Her passing also leaves a significant void for the animals she cared for, as her facility currently houses approximately 200 dogs. 

Members of the rescue community have begun calling on animal lovers to step forward to adopt the residents or support the shelter's operations, honoring Jojo's memory by continuing the lifesaving work to which she dedicated her life.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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