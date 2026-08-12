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New Huanggang port holds first live immigration drill simulating clearance procedures and system failures

NEWS
30 mins ago
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New Huanggang port holds first live immigration drill simulating clearance procedures and system failures

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The new Huanggang port, the first Hong Kong-Shenzhen checkpoint to adopt the "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" model, held its first live immigration drill at the joint inspection building on Wednesday.

Deputy Directors of Immigration Ching Wo Mok visited the site to oversee the drill

The exercise simulated normal clearance procedures and contingency responses to system failures, aiming to optimise operations and enhance the performance of joint-clearance e-channels.

Deputy Directors of Immigration Ching Wo Mok and Choi Chi Yuen visited the site to oversee the drill and make real-time adjustments. The Immigration Department said it would continue preparations and further drills to ensure a smooth and efficient clearance experience for travellers.

Huanggang port joint clearance immigration drill

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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