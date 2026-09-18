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NEWS

Third cross-boundary stress test at new Huanggang port involves over 1,000 vehicle trips

NEWS
38 mins ago
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Hong Kong and Shenzhen cross-departmental teams conducted a third immigration stress test at the new Huanggang port's "joint one-stop" vehicle lane on Wednesday to ensure smooth clearance after opening.

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The test mobilised private cars and tour buses in a closed-loop format, carrying out over 1,000 cross-boundary vehicle trips across the departure and arrival levels to simulate daily vehicle clearance procedures and various operational processes.

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The Immigration Department said it would continue preparations to ensure a convenient and smooth experience when the port opens. Customs said the test included simulated scenarios such as selecting vehicles for inspection and temporarily closing and reopening lanes, allowing frontline staff to familiarise themselves with clearance procedures and handle emergencies. About 40 vehicle trips were selected for inspection during the test.

Customs said it would continue to refine the joint one-stop lane operations to ensure the new port operates safely, efficiently and smoothly.

Huanggang port stress test joint one-stop

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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