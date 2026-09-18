Exclusive: New Huanggang port expected to open on October 12

The new Huanggang port, which adopts a "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" model, is expected to open on October 12, according to an exclusive report by The Standard's sister publication Sing Tao.

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The port area on the Hong Kong side was handed over to the SAR's jurisdiction on July 31, and the government has since conducted multiple drills and stress tests. Authorities have not yet announced an official opening date.

Security Secretary Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Thursday that the new port will be commissioned in the fourth quarter of this year. He said large-scale drills had been conducted, WiFi signals improved, anti-slip materials laid at the public transport interchange, and computer systems were being tuned.

Sources told Sing Tao that both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments are targeting Monday, October 12 for the opening. The date was chosen to avoid the National Day Golden Week holiday from October 1 to 7, and to avoid the busier Friday-to-Sunday period, allowing staff to adapt to new procedures and facilities during lower-traffic days.

The new port is expected to handle 200,000 passengers daily, up from the current 50,000 at the existing Huanggang port, according to Tang.

Shenzhen authorities are recruiting 100 residents to act as "experience officers" to tour the new port and participate in simulated clearance procedures on Saturday.