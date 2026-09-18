logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Exclusive: New Huanggang port expected to open on October 12

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The new Huanggang port, which adopts a "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" model, is expected to open on October 12, according to an exclusive report by The Standard's sister publication Sing Tao.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The port area on the Hong Kong side was handed over to the SAR's jurisdiction on July 31, and the government has since conducted multiple drills and stress tests. Authorities have not yet announced an official opening date.

Security Secretary Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Thursday that the new port will be commissioned in the fourth quarter of this year. He said large-scale drills had been conducted, WiFi signals improved, anti-slip materials laid at the public transport interchange, and computer systems were being tuned.

Sources told Sing Tao that both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments are targeting Monday, October 12 for the opening. The date was chosen to avoid the National Day Golden Week holiday from October 1 to 7, and to avoid the busier Friday-to-Sunday period, allowing staff to adapt to new procedures and facilities during lower-traffic days.

The new port is expected to handle 200,000 passengers daily, up from the current 50,000 at the existing Huanggang port, according to Tang.

Shenzhen authorities are recruiting 100 residents to act as "experience officers" to tour the new port and participate in simulated clearance procedures on Saturday.

Huanggang port opening date cross-border clearance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK, Shenzhen customs chiefs hold meeting on new Huanggang port operations
NEWS
10-09-2026 01:50 HKT
Multi-agency drill at new Huanggang port tests cross-border ambulance patient transfer
NEWS
26-08-2026 04:04 HKT
New Huanggang port holds first live immigration drill simulating clearance procedures and system failures
NEWS
20-08-2026 00:47 HKT
Chief Secretary Eric Chan inspects Huanggang port readiness
NEWS
06-08-2026 22:31 HKT
New Huanggang Port moves closer to welcoming travelers
NEWS
30-07-2026 20:21 HKT
(Video) Driver caught with $610,000 cash hidden in jacket pockets at Huanggang port
NEWS
18-05-2026 01:18 HKT
Morning Recap - September 18, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man, 45, dies after being rescued from sea off Kwun Tong public pier
NEWS
3 hours ago
Father arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter with pencil case  in Sau Mau Ping
NEWS
3 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
source: online
Naked woman spotted strolling through Lan Kwai Fong late at night
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-09-2026 18:04 HKT
Officer injured in 2005 knife attack dies after over 20 years paralysed
NEWS
17-09-2026 00:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.