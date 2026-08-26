logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Multi-agency drill at new Huanggang port tests cross-border ambulance patient transfer

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Multiple government departments held a joint drill at the new Huanggang port on Tuesday to simulate the cross-border transfer of a patient by ambulance between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The exercise tested the coordination and response capabilities of the Fire Services Department, Customs, the Immigration Department, the Department of Health and the Government Property Agency. It simulated a patient being transported from the mainland to the port via the "joint one-stop" vehicle lane and handed over to Hong Kong ambulance crew.

The drill aimed to ensure smooth clearance procedures and efficient patient transfer. The Fire Services Department said the exercise helped familiarise participating departments with the handover process, laying a foundation for future cross-border medical transfers.

Customs said it would continue preparations for the new port's opening.

Huanggang port ambulance drill cross-border transfer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New Huanggang port holds first live immigration drill simulating clearance procedures and system failures
NEWS
20-08-2026 00:47 HKT
Chief Secretary Eric Chan inspects Huanggang port readiness
NEWS
06-08-2026 22:31 HKT
New Huanggang Port moves closer to welcoming travelers
NEWS
30-07-2026 20:21 HKT
(Video) Driver caught with $610,000 cash hidden in jacket pockets at Huanggang port
NEWS
18-05-2026 01:18 HKT
Customs seizes $5m worth of ketamine at HK airport, arrests woman in Kwun Tong
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man dies after falling from building in Sham Shui Po, landing on truck
NEWS
1 hour ago
3-vehicle collision near Sunny Bay leaves taxi driver dead, 10 others injured
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man arrested in Tsuen Wan drug bust after police seize $26,000 worth of drugs
NEWS
1 hour ago
Woman bitten by unleashed mongrel while walking Shiba Inu in Sai Wan
NEWS
2 hours ago
13 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
NEWS
2 hours ago
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
23 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.