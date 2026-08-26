Multi-agency drill at new Huanggang port tests cross-border ambulance patient transfer

Multiple government departments held a joint drill at the new Huanggang port on Tuesday to simulate the cross-border transfer of a patient by ambulance between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

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The exercise tested the coordination and response capabilities of the Fire Services Department, Customs, the Immigration Department, the Department of Health and the Government Property Agency. It simulated a patient being transported from the mainland to the port via the "joint one-stop" vehicle lane and handed over to Hong Kong ambulance crew.

The drill aimed to ensure smooth clearance procedures and efficient patient transfer. The Fire Services Department said the exercise helped familiarise participating departments with the handover process, laying a foundation for future cross-border medical transfers.

Customs said it would continue preparations for the new port's opening.