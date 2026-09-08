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NEWS

HK, Shenzhen customs chiefs hold meeting on new Huanggang port operations

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs Acting Commissioner Mark Woo Wai-kwan and Huanggang Customs Commissioner Shi Hongtu held a working meeting on Wednesday to discuss operational arrangements for the new Huanggang port following its opening.

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The meeting covered coordination and communication between passenger and vehicle inspection units, emergency response mechanisms and efficient information sharing to maintain smooth operations during contingencies.

Woo also inspected the "joint one-stop" vehicle lane tests at the port, speaking with testing staff to confirm that trial runs were progressing in an orderly manner.

Hong Kong Customs said it would continue close co-operation with relevant departments to ensure the port opens as soon as possible.

Huanggang port Customs joint one-stop lane

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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