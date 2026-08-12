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NEWS

Cross-department drill held at new Huanggang Port to test clearance procedures

NEWS
6 hours ago
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About 50 officers from Customs, the Immigration Department, Police, the Department of Health and the Government Property Agency took part in a joint drill at the new Huanggang Port on Tuesday to simulate various scenarios under the new passenger and vehicle clearance procedures.

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The Immigration Department said the drill focused on testing the new "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" e-channels, handling emergency incidents and abnormal situations, and strengthening cross-department coordination.

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Customs said the exercise also simulated vehicle clearance special situations including system failures and vehicles needing to reverse out of the "joint one-stop" lanes. The new "five-in-one vehicle inspection" procedure will help familiarise departments with the new clearance process.

Separately, the Shenzhen Port Office conducted an escalator stress test and passenger flow drill at the port on Tuesday afternoon.

Huanggang Port cross-department drill joint clearance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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