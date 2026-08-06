Chief Secretary Eric Chan inspects Huanggang port readiness

The government’s interdepartmental working group is preparing more than 100 drills and tests of varying scale, all required to meet the highest standards to ensure safety and order when the new Huanggang Port officially opens, said Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki.

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Accompanied by Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung and other officials, Chan inspected the port on Thursday to review clearance routes, facility layouts and transport connections inside the joint inspection building.

Chan noted that the task force, coordinated by the Security Bureau, includes the Civil Service Bureau, Transport and Logistics Bureau, Transport Department, Immigration Department, Customs, Police and Fire Services.

He toured the one-stop joint service lanes and collaborative inspection self-service channels, and was briefed on the latest testing progress and staffing arrangements.

The drills will follow a phased approach modeled on the successful opening of Kai Tak Sports Park, advancing step by step, gradually increasing pressure and continuously refining operations.

Covering about 20 categories, the rehearsals will total more than 100 exercises, with issues addressed immediately after each test.

Chan stressed that no detail will be overlooked and every exercise must be completed to the highest standard.

He also expressed gratitude to colleagues from both Hong Kong and Shenzhen for their hard work and close cooperation, and reiterated that the port will only open once all tests are completed and operations are fully ready, ensuring smooth clearance for citizens and travelers crossing between the two cities.