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(Video) Driver caught with $610,000 cash hidden in jacket pockets at Huanggang port

NEWS
5 mins ago
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A cross-border driver was intercepted at Huanggang port after customs officers found HK$610,000 in cash hidden in the pockets of a jacket inside his handbag, authorities said.

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The driver, who was leaving the mainland in a cross-border vehicle, failed to declare the cash as he passed through the passenger vehicle lane. Officers discovered the cash stuffed into five pockets of a jacket.

As the driver had left the mainland more than once within 15 days, he was only permitted to carry the equivalent of up to US$1,000 in Hong Kong dollars under regulations. The excess amount was not allowed for release.

Customs reminded travellers that those needing to carry large amounts of cash beyond the limit must obtain a foreign exchange exit permit from relevant authorities or banks in advance.

Huanggang port cash smuggling customs inspection

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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