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NEWS

AFCD identifies owner of off-leash dog involved in fatal Yuen Long dog attack

NEWS
32 mins ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

The owner of the large dog that fatally attacked two small dogs in Yuen Long was identified through its microchip and license, with prosecution pending evidence, according to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. 

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The incident occurred around 3pm on Monday near YOHO Mall, when the 60-kilogram, off-leash dog attacked a Poodle and a Bichon Frise in two separate attacks within 20 minutes. Unfortunately, both small dogs were pronounced dead after the incident. 

In response to media inquiries, the AFCD said it received a police referral yesterday afternoon and deployed officers to investigate.  

The dog was subsequently taken to its animal management center, where checks confirmed it is microchipped and holds a valid license.  

The department confirmed that it will contact the registered owner and that prosecution might follow if sufficient evidence is found. 

Following the attacks, several residents posted online that the dog may have been the same one reported lost at the mall last month.  

Kent Luk Ka-chit, founder of animal welfare group Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter, told the press that the lost dog was retrieved by its owner four days later, which he believed was likely the same animal involved in Monday's attack. 

Luk estimated it is a 7- to 8-year-old mongrel mixed with a purebred, believing it was being “free-ranging “ in the neighborhood. 

He said the owner could face charges for failing to properly manage the dog, as the owners of the two deceased pets may also pursue civil claims. 

Additionally, he noted that owners still face legal liability even if they decline to reclaim their dog, in which case the AFCD may order euthanasia. 

Under the Rabies Ordinance, dog owners must keep their animals under control or on a leash in public places, or face a fine of HK$10,000.  

Meanwhile, the Dangerous Dogs Regulation requires large dogs weighing 20 kilograms or more to be securely held on a leash no longer than two meters in public, with violators facing a fine of HK$25,000 and up to three months' imprisonment.

Yuen LongAFCD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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