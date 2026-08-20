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Large dog in Yuen Long attack will not be euthanized, says AFCD

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) has announced on Thursday that the large dog involved in a recent attack on two smaller dogs in Yuen Long will not be euthanized at this time.

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The dog is currently under observation and receiving proper care at one of the department's animal management centers. 

The AFCD will assess the dog's health and temperament before considering various options and making a final decision on its future.

In response to the incident, the department stressed that it is taking the matter very seriously. It reminded the public that owning a large dog comes with significant responsibility.

Authorities reiterated that owners must maintain control of their animals at all times to ensure public safety and animal welfare.

They also highlighted the legal requirement for large dogs, defined as those weighing 20 kilograms or more, to be securely held on a leash no longer than two meters when in public areas.

large dogdog attackAFCD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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