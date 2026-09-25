AFCD concludes Yuen Long dog capture operation, 8 dogs caught and 1 keeper prosecuted

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department announced on Thursday that the joint dog capture operation with police in Yuen Long, following the suspected fatal dog attack on Pok Wai South Road on September 19, has been completed at this stage.

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During the five-day operation, the AFCD captured eight unattended dogs, which were immediately sent to its animal management centre for detention and observation. Three of the dogs had microchips, but their licences had expired. Following investigation, the department has prosecuted the registered keeper of one dog for suspected failure to hold a valid dog licence under the Rabies Regulation and failure to keep the dog under proper control in a public place under the Rabies Ordinance.

An AFCD frontline staff member sustained a dog bite to the hand while on duty on September 23. He is in stable condition after treatment and under observation in hospital.

The AFCD clarified that rumours alleging it engages in "convenience culling" or euthanises animals four days after intake are untrue. The four-day period is the statutory timeframe for making enquiries and locating keepers. Dogs that are healthy and gentle in temperament will be transferred to partner animal welfare organisations for sterilisation and rehoming. The process generally takes several weeks to several months.

The department reminded dog keepers to properly control their dogs and renew licences, saying sterilisation alone cannot eliminate public safety risks. Members of the public who encounter unattended dogs should call 1823, or police in an emergency.