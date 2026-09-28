A sweet Halloween awaits at Discovery Bay with monsters, markets and pet parties

Halloween is getting a playful makeover at Discovery Bay this October, with giant monsters, colorful photo spots, a cosplay parade and pet-friendly celebrations bringing a touch of magic to the seaside neighborhood.

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Running from October 10 to November 1, "Spooky Chills @ Discovery Bay 2026" will take a sweeter approach to Halloween, with themed installations at DB Plaza and DB North Plaza. Visitors can meet a three-eyed monster near the pier and explore a giant bedroom-inspired installation featuring a five-meter-tall inflatable monster, hidden photo spots and colorful candies.

The celebrations will culminate in the first Discovery Bay Fun Day on October 31 and November 1, featuring around 20 free activities for families, friends and pet lovers.

One of the highlights is the return of the Halloween Night Market at DB Plaza on October 31, with around 60 stalls selling handmade crafts, Halloween accessories and pet products. A roaming magician will add to the festive atmosphere as visitors enjoy an evening of shopping and entertainment.

For costume enthusiasts, Discovery Bay will stage its first Halloween Parade and Costume Contest on October 31. Thirty shortlisted contestants will parade from D'Deck to DB Plaza in creative outfits and anime-inspired costumes, with prizes including round-trip air tickets to Taipei.

Four-legged friends will have their own share of the fun at DB North, where the two-day "Halloween Bark & Bounce" carnival will feature a pet market with around 20 stalls. Pet owners can also join a charity walk on October 31 or take their furry companions to a Halloween party at Garden Toscana, complete with themed photo spots and workshops.

The celebrations will extend to dining and accommodation. Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong will offer a Mexican-inspired Halloween experience featuring colorful decorations, themed dining and a special stay package, while Peony Chinese Restaurant will serve Halloween-themed dim sum, including skull-shaped purple sweet potato buns and pumpkin pudding.

Complimentary bus and ferry services will be available during designated hours over the Fun Day weekend, giving visitors another reason to head to Discovery Bay for a Halloween outing. Some activities require advance registration, with places available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details, visit Discovery Bay's official website.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

