Stage IGC, the flagship shopping mall developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties atop the West Kowloon high-speed rail station, will launch its first phase of trial operations in mid-December.

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The initial level to open, named "Flavour On Stage," connects directly to the rail terminus and spans roughly 80,000 square feet. Already 98 percent leased, the floor brings together nearly 40 dining, souvenir, and lifestyle brands, including several debut outlets in Hong Kong and Kowloon.

First stores and new dining concepts

Highlights include the Hong Kong debut of a popular Japanese dessert chain, alongside seven food outlets and one boutique entering Kowloon for the first time.

Featured newcomers include Singaporean pandan cake specialist Old Seng Choong offering on-site baking, hand-pressed rice ball eatery Temai using Nagano Koshihikari rice, Wagyu specialist Arita Gyu, Tai Ping's first day-coffee and night-drinks concept store, Singaporean healthy grain bowl brand Heybo, low-carb Western eatery Meet Met Met, tea and ice cream shop Tea Lane Delices, and Japanese character boutique Rirakkusuya.

The floor also houses Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed Trusty Congee King and French-Vietnamese restaurant Maison Saigon, alongside established chains including Paradise Dynasty, Butao Ramen, TeaWood, Mixian Fav, Grandma Thai, Hang Heung Bakery Cafe, Fineprint, and Chung So Dessert.

Indoor street food experience and souvenir street

Designed to recreate Hong Kong's street food culture indoors, the space incorporates brick-textured pillars, greenery, and traditional street signage where visitors can sample local staples such as roast meats, Cheung Chau glutinous rice balls, and grab-and-go snacks.

Given its direct link to the high-speed rail departure hall, the same level features a dedicated "souvenir street" housing Boutique by The Grand, Fine Foods Shop by The Royal Garden, Kee Wah Bakery, Yiu Fung Store, eslite flavor, Natural is Best, and Good Taste Gifts, complemented by convenience and daily necessities retailers YATA Go!, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Mannings, Watsons, and GreenPrice.

Opening promotions

To mark the trial launch, Stage IGC will roll out promotions under the theme "One Click to Your Stage," distributing more than 1,000 "Click to Taste" food and culture passes worth nearly HK$300 each over the opening two days, complimentary food and drinks during "Cheers Friday" happy hours throughout the first month, up to 12 times loyalty points for The Point members, and Broadway-style flash dance performances along Canton Road on select weekends.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, Stage IGC spans more than 600,000 square feet in total. Following the ground-floor debut in mid-December, roughly 200 additional outlets—including a large supermarket as well as watch, jewelry, fashion, and sportswear stores—will open in phases throughout 2027.