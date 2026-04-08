Law Society to visit Beijing next week to deepen legal cooperation

The Council of the Law Society of Hong Kong will make its annual duty visit to Beijing from April 13 to 16, its president Roden Tong Man-lung said on Wednesday.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony of the society’s new premises, Tong said the four-day visit will include meetings with eight central ministries and participation in two exchange forums, as the society seeks to strengthen professional exchanges with mainland authorities and relevant institutions.

President of the Law Society of Hong Kong Roden Tong Man-lung

He said the trip will also explore further development opportunities for Hong Kong’s legal profession.

Tong added that the presence of guests at the ceremony reflected strong community respect for the rule of law, affirmed the legal profession’s important role, and demonstrated public confidence in Hong Kong’s long-standing and independent self-regulatory legal system.

He said history has shown that the value of a profession is tested in times of adversity, and that when society faces challenges, the legal profession must take the lead in safeguarding the rule of law and restoring public confidence.