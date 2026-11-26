Francis Lui Kin-wai is more concerned about Baby Sakura's first crack at Class 2 than the step up to 1,600 meters, and the records suggest the rise in grade need not be a major obstacle.

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Over the past 10 seasons, horses making their first Class 2 appearance from Class 3 have won 129 of 643 races, a strike rate of 20.1 percent. That is more than double the overall Class 2 winning rate of 8.7 percent, rising to 90 winners from 396 starts (22.7 percent) for horses coming off a Class 3 victory.

The figures become even more interesting when looking specifically at the move from 1,400 to 1,600 meters at Sha Tin. Horses that won over 1,400 meters in Class 3 before tackling the mile for the first time in Class 2 have won seven of 16 attempts (43.8 percent), and nine finished in the first three.

Thirteen of those horses had never previously raced over 1,600 meters or farther. Six won (46.2 percent) and eight made the frame, providing an encouraging comparison for Baby Sakura's first attempt at the distance.

For horses making the same class rise but remaining at 1,400 meters, 15 of 51 won (29.4 percent), although the top-three rate was higher at 66.7 percent.

Lui has also handled the transition successfully, winning with 10 of 39 horses (25.6 percent) making their first Class 2 start immediately after a Class 3 victory.

Baby Sakura arrives on a three-race winning streak, having won five of eight starts overall and four of five over 1,400 meters. His rating has climbed 35 points from 52 to 87, and the figures suggest he has earned his chance to find out whether the extra distance can bring further improvement.