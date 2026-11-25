A promise to his late grandfather has led South African Luke Ferraris to return to his homeland in search of a jockeys’ championship.

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South African Luke Ferraris, a jockey who has ridden almost 500 winners before his 25th birthday, will make a shock departure from Hong Kong next month and return to South Africa.

Ferraris will relinquish his Hong Kong Jockey Club license on December 24, three days before he turns 25, and hopes to resume riding at home in mid-February, South Africa’s Sporting Post reported.

Ferraris told the publication he had promised his late grandfather, Hall of Fame trainer Ormond Ferraris, that he would try to win his country’s jockeys’ championship.

“I intend to keep that promise,” he said.

Ormond Ferraris, who trained about 2,600 winners in a career of more than six decades, died on June 10 at the age of 94. His grandson had returned home from Hong Kong to spend time with the legendary horseman before he died.

Luke Ferraris’ departure comes after countryman Lyle Hewitson also opted to return home. The Jockey Club approved the three-time South African champion’s request to withdraw his license, also from December 24, earlier this month.

Hong Kong’s full-time roster has also been missing Hugh Bowman since the first meeting of the season on September 6. The Australian, runner-up to Zac Purton in the past two championships, has since had surgery on a hip injury.

Ferraris told the Sporting Post he would spend time with family in Plettenberg Bay before easing back into riding in the second half of the South African season, and that he had bigger ambitions for 2027/28. Japan and Australia are also in his plans, and he has not ruled out a return to Hong Kong.

The son of former Hong Kong trainer David Ferraris grew up at Sha Tin and was 19 when he returned to ride in 2021, a two-time South African champion apprentice who had won his country’s Triple Crown on Malmoos earlier that year.

He has ridden 173 winners in Hong Kong and finished in the top five of the 2024/25 championship on a career-best 47. Eight wins from 113 rides had him 11th in this season’s standings heading into Wednesday’s Happy Valley meeting.

Trainer Mark Newnham supplied his biggest Hong Kong wins: the 2025 Hong Kong Classic Mile and Celebration Cup on My Wish, then a second Celebration Cup in September on Derby winner Invincible Ibis, a ride that came his way because Bowman was sidelined.

Ferraris also won on his first ride in Britain when Dancing In Paris took the Shergar Cup Stayers at Ascot in August as Team Hong Kong finished second.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Luke Ferraris to leave Hong Kong and return to South Africa".