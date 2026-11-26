Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, November 29.

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Race Meeting: 29/11/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - Turf C Course / AWT

Race 1 – CHEVALIER ALUMINIUM ENGINEERING HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

12:45 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#3 Amazing Duck has the ability to win a race of this nature but has been mixing his form. In his favor, he should race on pace in a race lacking much pressure and gets his chance to bounce back. #2 The All Rounder took 16 starts to break through but did it in style, and he finds another weak Class 5 where he can win again. #12 Oriental Surprise remains a 33-start maiden but has placed 10 times and is rarely beaten far. He has been freshened, trialed as well as he usually does and should again give a decent sight on pace. #5 Alabama Song is better than his last-start fifth suggests, when unwanted late in betting, and the market may be telling again on his second look in Class 5.

Race 2 – CHEVALIER BUILDING SUPPLIES & ENGINEERING HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Light Years Glory is in good form this season after winning first-up, but has since drawn outside gates and endured poor trips. He has raced well on the all-weather in three previous runs and finished off strongly in a recent trial on the surface, suggesting he arrives in good order. #1 Honest Witness showed a clear liking for the all-weather at his first race start on the surface last time, leading at a strong tempo and holding on for third, while the switch to Purton from Britney Wong bodes well. #3 Giant Leap won that race by a head and looks capable of going close again from barrier 1. #2 Mega Captain was second in the same contest after getting a long way back and continues to knock on the door for another win.

Race 3 – CHEVALIER COLD STORAGE & LOGISTICS HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Brilliant Turn arrives third-up after a good run into third from barrier 11 last start. He moves into barrier 7 today and gets Zac Purton in the saddle, giving him every chance to go two places better. #11 Speedy Power is thriving for new trainer James Cummings and his bid for back-to-back wins last time was foiled after a fair jump from a wide draw before he was steadied to avoid eventual winner Little Gut. He still finished off satisfactorily into fourth but again has a wide draw to contend with. #8 Lucky Twin Stars resumes for a new trainer, having switched to Cody Mo, and bears watching first-up with gear changes applied and an improved trial. #4 Gutsy Bravo broke through well last start despite the wide draw and from barrier 1 maps for every chance again.

Race 4 – CHEVALIER CONSTRUCTION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:15 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Bright Mortar is unproven over 1,400m but arrives fresh, has trialed impressively ahead of his return and gets in-form Alexis Badel aboard to run a big race first-up. #5 Gorgeous Victory put it all together last start, winning comfortably by more than a length under a sweet Zac Purton ride, and looks well placed to repeat the dose under a similar set-up but a wider draw to overcome. #11 Pegasus Elite has progressed through three starts for Mark Newnham and arrives off his best effort yet, finishing third last time, while an inside draw this time adds to the appeal. #8 Knockin’ Heels has been improving with every trial and is an interesting debutant for the Frankie Lor stable.

Race 5 – CHEVALIER E&M ENGINEERING HANDICAP

Class 2 (105–80 rating)

15:05 | 1000m | HKD $2,840,000

#8 Horsepower comes off a second to Bottomuptogether last start and that form reads well for a race like this. He can be erratic and is not the easiest ride, but with two wins from five over the track and trip and getting in at the foot of the weights, he gets his chance to win at this level. #10 Love Together comes through the same race, where he was the well-supported favorite but was unable to slot in from barrier 4 and raced wide throughout. He is better than that seventh-place finish suggests and has since trialed well behind Ka Ying Rising. #1 Stellar Express returns from injury for his first start since June but has trialed well and should give a good sight fresh. #4 Johannes Brahms chases back-to-back wins after surprising at odds over 1,200m. The drop to 1,000m is the query, but he arrives in form and was finishing strongly late last time.

Race 6 – CHEVALIER ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:35 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Kingman Reef draws much better today in stall 3 after barrier 11 in his past two starts. He ran on well for second over this track and trip two starts ago, then conceded too much ground early at Happy Valley before finishing off into fifth. #12 Tycoon Express has always given the impression he has some upside, but a run of poor draws saw his rating slide into Class 5, where he broke through well last time. He can go on with it now. #4 Absolute Awakened was held up for much of the straight last time when finishing seventh, not beaten far. Zac Purton takes over today and can help him take a step forward. #1 Flying Knight is a class dropper worth noting and can be followed again, having last won in a race of this nature five starts ago before struggling in Class 3.

Race 7 – THE CHEVALIER CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 2 (105–80 rating)

16:05 | 1600m | HKD $3,120,000

#5 Packing Fighter chases a fourth straight win and has been flying since joining Danny Shum, winning by margins as he has progressed from Class 4 through Class 3. He now steps into Class 2 and, with his ability to race on pace or lead, looks the one they have to catch. #4 Baby Sakura faces his Classic Mile test after three straight wins over 1,400m and now boasts an impressive record of five wins from eight starts. #13 Endued catches the eye on the quick back-up for John Size, especially getting in on a light weight. #2 Chill Easy won smartly from barrier 12 last time, taking his record to three wins from nine starts, and gives the impression there is more to come.

Race 8 – CHEVALIER INSURANCE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#2 God Of Pi arrived in Hong Kong with good credentials but looked in need of the experience on debut, when he was not ideally suited at Happy Valley. He has since trialed very well on the all-weather and gives the impression he will take to the surface under race conditions. #11 Central Bank steps back up into Class 3 on the back of a win and, having improved with racing, looks capable of measuring up at this level. #8 Kindhearted is a newcomer for James Cummings who has trialed very well ahead of his Hong Kong debut, showing good early speed and sticking on strongly in fast-run heats. #6 Pejibaye had long promised to produce a smart all-weather win and finally delivered last time at the top of Class 4. He was hit with a 10-point ratings rise and this is tougher, but he remains lightly exposed.

Race 9 – CHEVALIER LIFTS & ESCALATORS HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:10 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#6 Fit For Beauty draws ideally in barrier 1 for a sweet run and arrives fourth-up, stepping up to the mile off a good trial with Zac Purton taking the ride. #3 Power Of Vitam gets back in his races, which remains the issue, but he can be relied upon to attack the line strongly. #12 Fortune Boy is on the quick back-up, a move David Hayes uses successfully, while the drop back to a mile is another positive. #2 Tagline turned in an encouraging first-up sixth after being ridden quietly from a wide draw and closing off well. It will be interesting to see if he can settle closer from a lower draw second-up and enhance his chances.

Race 10 – CHEVALIER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:45 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Happy Index has trialed very well since his first-up third to Megastar Heart, and barrier 3 gives him the chance to enjoy a sweet run throughout and every opportunity to win. #6 Superb Spirit has been luckless in recent runs but his form remains strong, and he reunites with Zac Purton, who knows him well. #4 Akashvani has tactical options from barrier 4 but should settle handy and can run well again after his last-start third. #5 Storm Mirror draws wide but should roll forward in a race lacking obvious speed and give a sight, having gone too hard early last time before fading into seventh.

Race 11 – CHEVALIER VENTRIA RESIDENCE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

18:20 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#3 Yee Cheong Bright has turned in two good Hong Kong runs over 1,000m and now looks ready for the step up in trip. The speed map should suit, with enough pace on for him to settle just off them and pounce late. #1 Absolute Heart was beaten only a nose by Young Archer after leading throughout, as is his style, and should press forward again, though this time he looks likely to face more pressure. #12 Ace Eagle is another who can be prominent. He rises in class but drops nicely in weight after breaking through at start two last time. #4 Young Archer finished strongly to win at odds on debut and the race looks capable of setting up similarly second-up, although the usual query is whether he can reproduce that effort straight away.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 3, 2, 12, 5

Race 2: 5, 1, 3, 2

Race 3: 6, 11, 8, 4

Race 4: 4, 5, 11, 8

Race 5: 8, 10, 1, 4

Race 6: 6, 12, 4, 1

Race 7: 5, 4, 13, 2

Race 8: 2, 11, 8, 6

Race 9: 6, 3, 12, 2

Race 10: 1, 6, 4, 5

Race 11: 3, 1, 12, 4

Jackpot information for 29 November, Sunday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$2,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to the first Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.