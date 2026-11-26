Francis Lui Kin-wai has a Classic Series hand most trainers would envy, holding the two highest-rated four-year-olds for this season's series, although the one doing the chasing is making up ground quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hot Delight remains at the top on 92, but the much-talked-about prospect has gained just three rating points from two starts this season. Baby Sakura, meanwhile, has climbed 12 points to 87 after winning both his races over 1,400 meters, leaving just five points between them.

And while Hot Delight was the one attracting most of the attention, Baby Sakura has quietly put together the better winning record, scoring five times from eight starts compared with his stablemate's four from seven.

Sunday's Chevalier Cup at Sha Tin should give Lui a better idea of where the pair stand. Baby Sakura faces Class 2 opposition and tackles 1,600 meters for the first time, but it is the rise in class rather than the extra furlong that concerns his trainer.

“I think that this race, it’s hard to say because it’s his first time in Class 2 and the rating is 105,” Lui said, although the extended rating ceiling is somewhat misleading, as no rival rated higher than 95 lines up.

"I think the mile is no problem. You look at him, he's got a big stride. I think the distance is not a problem."

Hot Delight was the early Classic Series talking point after winning four of his five starts last season, his rapid rise taking him to a rating of 92 in just seven appearances.

He has not quite carried that momentum into this season, finishing second and third in two runs over 1,400 meters, but Lui was far from disappointed by his latest effort, putting it down to a case of "second-up syndrome."

Hot Delight will remain at 1,400 meters for his next start on Hong Kong International Races Day on December 13.

Baby Sakura, meanwhile, has taken a less spectacular route to a rating of 87 in eight starts, his steady progress surprising even Lui.

"He's very honest. Every time he just improves a little bit, little by little."

The two have taken different paths into Classic contention, but Lui is in no hurry to separate them, particularly as a wave of highly rated Private Purchases begins to emerge.

Among them is Queensland Derby winner Providence, who announced himself as a serious Classic Series contender with a striking Hong Kong debut at Sha Tin last Sunday, storming home for third over 1,400 meters off a rating of 83.