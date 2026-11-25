Win Method has a win and a third from two attempts over Happy Valley's C+3 1,650 meters, so there is plenty to like about the Danny Shum Chap-shing-trained gelding's return to the course and distance in the eighth race. Barrier 11, however, is the query.

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Win Method won from gate five in March after racing near the lead, but was ridden conservatively from barrier 12 on November 1 after failing to finish off when leading at his previous start.

He settled near the rear, improved from the 900-meter mark and raced wide without cover before finishing third, beaten just three-quarters of a length.

The Jockey Club's speed map has him settling last again on Wednesday, leaving Matthew Poon Ming-fai with a tricky assignment should that be how they ride him.

Win Method has shown he can run well from both ends of the field, but getting him into the race without giving away too much ground or doing too much work is the problem.

Poon's Valley drought grows as rivals take over

Speaking of Matthew Poon Ming-fai, the affable jockey has ridden five winners at Sha Tin this season, although success at Happy Valley has proved elusive. His last winner at the city track came aboard Casa Of Honor on April 22, 93 rides ago, and three horses he rode last time have new jockeys.

Two meet in race five, where Jerry Chau Chun-lok takes over on Quick Contribution and seven-pound claimer Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu replaces Poon on Tourbillon Golfer. Both horses were beaten at the November 4 meeting.

Quick Contribution finished 11th as $2.90 favorite over 1,650 meters, but David Hall's maiden returns to 1,200 meters, where he was beaten three-quarters of a length two starts ago. Tourbillon Golfer, eighth at $4.30, moves from barrier four to nine.

Hall has also booked Andrea Atzeni for Pass Line in race eight, although he has retained Poon on King Of Selection in race three.

Poon has yet to win in 53 Valley rides this season, compared with eight wins from 69 for Chau, and the latter has won once in 31 previous rides at the track when replacing Poon.

Purton switch and inside draw boost Exceed The Limit

Zac Purton takes over from Lyle Hewitson on Exceed The Limit in the sixth race, and the change comes just as the Danny Shum Chap-shing-trained four-year-old draws his best barrier in 11 Hong Kong starts.

Still a maiden, Exceed The Limit has finished third at his past two starts from barriers eight and seven, both over 1,650 meters, and now gets gate one on the C+3 course. Hewitson had ridden him seven consecutive times, recording one second and two thirds.

There is also an encouraging recent record behind the switch. Since September 2024, Purton has taken over directly from Hewitson on five Shum-trained runners and won on four, three at Happy Valley, including two over Wednesday's distance.

That is a small sample, particularly as the same switch produced no winners from seven prior attempts, but Exceed The Limit has been building towards a win, and the inside draw gives Purton a better chance of securing a favorable run after the gelding's two recent placings from wider gates.