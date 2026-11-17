Jerry Chau Chun-lok has ridden nine winners across his past seven meetings, but his eight rides at Happy Valley on Wednesday are unlikely to attract the same market attention as those of Zac Purton.

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Chau sits second in the jockeys' championship on 19 wins from 145 rides, behind Purton's 30 from 150, but the difference in their opportunities is considerable. Purton has ridden 59 favorites this season against just 11 for Chau, whose mounts have carried an average market winning chance of 9.4 per cent against the champion jockey's 21.1 per cent.

Chau has nevertheless made considerably more of his opportunities than the odds suggested, producing 19 winners against 13.7 expected from his starting prices. Much of that outperformance has come at Sha Tin, although he has also had some notable results at Happy Valley, including a $17 success aboard Grit Spirit on November 1.

Last Wednesday, he finished second on Lucky Sam Gor ($11) and third on Ace ($12) and Iron Security ($18), while he also partnered Speed Dragon to a $13 victory at Sha Tin on November 8.

Six of the seven previously raced horses in Chau's Wednesday book were sent off at $20 or longer last time, Golden Friendship ($6.5) the exception.

The Jimmy Ting Koon-ho-trained Golden Friendship (Race 2, Class 5, 1,000m) has drawn barrier seven, and Chau takes over the ride from Purton.

"He's a mature horse now and his trackwork has been very consistent. From barrier seven, he has the speed to get into a good position. Jimmy told me he thinks 1,000m is a better distance for him."

Joy Together (Race 4, Class 4, 1,650m) makes his Happy Valley debut after two starts at Sha Tin this season, both from wide draws.

"He should handle Happy Valley well. He trialed here over 1,700m before and went well. He's always drawn wide, so finally having an inside gate is a big help. Hopefully, we can settle closer and he can still finish off strongly."

Danny Shum Chap-shing provides three of Chau's rides, including debutant My Day My Say (Race 5, Class 4, 1,200m).

"He's a horse with plenty of potential. He's trialed well every time and has shown ability, but for his first start at Happy Valley, barrier 12 makes it a difficult task. Hopefully, we can find some cover midfield and see how we go."

Chau is more optimistic about stablemate My Day My Way (Race 7, Class 3, 1,650m), a three-time Happy Valley winner stepping up in distance after all three victories came over 1,200m.

"Since the beginning of the season, he hasn't shown much early speed. After his first start, I really think he needs to step up to 1,650m. That should help him travel better during the race. If he settles well and doesn't race too keenly early, I think he'll finish off strongly."

Tony Cruz has booked Chau for the final two races on Gustosisimo (Race 8, Class 3, 1,200m) and Do You Just (Race 9, Class 3, 1,200m). Both have drawn favorably in barriers three and four.

"I haven't had too much to do with them, so all I can do is study their form. They both look consistent, and we're very lucky to have drawn well on both. They've generally been handy when winning, so I'm looking forward to getting them into those positions."