Hong Kong Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges beamed with pride at Happy Valley last night after Vincent Ho Chak-yiu grabbed the final Hong Kong spot in the LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship, ensuring two of the city's own riders will line up in the all-star contest on December 9.

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Ho joins Jerry Chau Chun-lok, who qualified as the leading local rider. What made Ho's ticket special is that it came through the open spot, which goes to the next highest-ranked, non-apprentice jockey on the championship table, foreign or local.

"I think it's a fantastic success for our local jockeys, who have shown that they can compete with the best," Engelbrecht-Bresges said. "And I think for Vincent, especially after he had this injury, to be back to his best, and for Jerry, I think it's fantastic.

"So we will have a fantastic IJC. There were some people who said, 'Oh, why don't you have two guaranteed places for local jockeys?' We said they are good enough to compete, and they've shown it. And that's a great success."

Ho arrived at the Valley on 17 wins, one clear of Andrea Atzeni for the last place, and held the tie-break on second placings. Copartner Fleet's upset win for trainer Francis Lui Kin-wai in the fourth all but settled it, and the spot was secure once Atzeni failed to answer in the next two races.

The result and a place in the IJC caps a remarkable comeback for Ho, who was sidelined by injury from February 2025 but bounced back to land the Hong Kong Classic Mile aboard Little Paradise last season.

The 36-year-old gets the chance to reclaim a title he made his own in 2023, when he became the first homegrown jockey to win the IJC just four days before steering Golden Sixty to a third Hong Kong Mile.

The Hong Kong pair will take on champion jockey Zac Purton and nine visiting stars, led by 2025 IJC winner Ryan Moore, across four races carrying a 20 percent prize money bonus and a first prize of HK$600,000 to the winning rider.